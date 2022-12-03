News Matches
United States

WATCH: Netherlands fire back at Charles Barkley's 'whoop-a**' jibe with hilarious 'In Louis We Trust' video - voiced by an American!

Ewan Gennery
16:39 GMT+3 03/12/2022
Louis Van Gaal Netherlands 2022
The Netherlands have hilariously responded to Charles Barkley's claim that the USMNT will easily beat them in Saturday's World Cup last-16 tie.
  • USMNT face Netherlands in World Cup
  • Barkley confident about victory over opponents
  • Netherlands social media team retort

WHAT HAPPENED? After the USMNT's passage into the knockout stage of the World Cup was confirmed, NBA icon Barkley claimed that they would "open a can of whoop-a**" on their next opponents - the Netherlands. The social media team for the Oranje have posted a video in response to Barkley, with the voiceover done by an American...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT face the Netherlands on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The winner would set up a game against either Argentina or Australia, who play after them in the evening kick-off.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Bahrain English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Bahrain English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Bahrain English)