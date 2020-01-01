Ndidi hails Leicester City fans after Aston Villa demolition

The Nigeria international has reacted to his side’s triumph over the Claret and Blue Army at King Power Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi has praised fans for their unwavering support during Monday’s 4-0 Premier League thrashing of .

The Super Eagles star featured for 84 minutes in the encounter as a brace each from Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes secured the Foxes maximum points.

Ndidi, who recently returned from a knee injury, has taken to social media to express his feelings on the impressive performance.

“Massive win yesterday. Love it foxes,” Ndidi posted on Instagram.

“A big thanks to our fans at KP for being patient and cheering until the goals started popping."

Ndidi has been a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad this season, featuring in 29 games across all competitions.

The midfielder will hope to play a prominent role when Leicester, third in the Premier League, take on on Saturday.