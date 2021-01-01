Nchout breaks Iberdrola duck with goal and assist in Atletico Madrid draw

The Cameroonian forward put in a brilliant display at Estadio La Palmera which secured Los Rojiblancos an away point

Ajara Nchout scored her first league goal and provided an assist to help Atletico Madrid snatch a late 2-2 draw in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter at Estadio La Palmera.

Nchout made her first league appearance of the season in the 3-0 victory over Sevilla as a substitute but made her third start of the season since arriving from Norwegian side Valerenga in January.

Despite a 2-1 victory over Eibar, Atletico's quest for a second win on the bounce suffered a false start as Spanish defender Pisco gave the hosts the lead after just four minutes of action.

However, Atletico bounced back in the 28th minute when Brazilian star Ludmila da Silva set up the Cameroon international to grab the equaliser, with her first league goal in the Spanish top-flight.



After the break, Francis Díaz's side recovered their lead when Pisco bagged her second of the match from the spot in the 72nd minute.

On the brink of full time, Atletico were not going to give up so easily and grabbed a late equaliser when Nchout teed up Deyna Castellanos to force a stalemate.

Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade was in action for nine minutes after she replaced Kylie Strom, while Nchout now has three goals and two assists in five games, including a brace in the Supercopa final.

On the other hand, Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan and Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio were in action for 75 and 64 minutes for Tenerife respectively.

The draw keeps Atletico in fourth on the log with 35 points from 18 outings, while Tenerife are seventh with 31 points from 16 games.

In the upcoming matches, Tenerife will visit Espanyol on February 10, while Atletico Madrid welcome Santa Teresa on the same day.