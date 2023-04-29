'Incredible for us and our city' - Napoli prepare Serie A title celebrations with a cemetery for rivals included in plans

Napoli are on the verge of a first Serie A title win in 33 years and coach Luciano Spalletti says the success is "incredible" for the team and city.

Napoli can win Serie A on Sunday

First Scudetto since 1990

Fans already preparing for celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli will claim the Scudetto on Sunday if they beat Salernitana and Lazio drop points against Inter earlier in the day. The title victory will be their first since Diego Maradona helped fire them to the pinnacle of Italian football in 1990 and Spalletti is aware of what it will mean to the city of Naples.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What we have before us is an incredible match for us and for our city," the manager said at a press conference. "It’s been a long time that we’ve wanted to experience these nights and we have to deal with it in the same way as always, being clear about what we have to do on the field and in the preparation to get there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Napoli fans are gearing up for the post-title win festivities. They have already created a cemetery for their fellow Serie A teams with a coffins covered in Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Torino scarves.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Napoli will host Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.