Napoli launch approach for former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with Rudi Garcia facing the axe

Napoli have formally approached former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte as they look to sack Rudi Garcia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian champions have reportedly approached Antonio Conte and will initiate formal talks with the manager soon. The club wants to determine if the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs boss is the right man to replace Rudi Garcia at the helm, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Conte late uploaded an Instagram story from his profile where he wrote, "I reiterate that for now there is only the will to continue to sit still and enjoy with my family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli owner and CEO Aurelio De Laurentiis had earlier sensationally criticised Garcia as he claimed that he does not enjoy the French manager's time as a coach. The club officials including De Laurentiis, on Monday, held a crisis meeting where they discussed Garcia's future at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Gli Azzurri will next face Verona in the Serie A after the international break on October 21.