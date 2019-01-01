Napoli interested in signing Liverpool's £15m-rated full-back Clyne

The defender, who has been on loan with Bournemouth, is attracting interest from Serie A as he looks to leave Anfield this summer

have made an approach to sign Nathaniel Clyne from , Goal has learned.

The side are in the market for a new right-back this summer, and have made contact with the Reds over the international.

Liverpool value Clyne at £15 million ($19m) and have received interest from both West Ham and Bournemouth, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Napoli have also been linked with ’s Kieran Trippier. The fact that Clyne is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, though, would make the 28-year-old a cheaper option, with Trippier likely to cost in excess of £25m ($32m).

Clyne joined Liverpool from in the summer of 2015, and has since made 103 appearances.

Only 10 of those, however, have come across the last two seasons, with a serious back injury ruining the 2017-18 campaign completely. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s subsequent emergence meant that Clyne was loaned to Bournemouth in January, having stated his desire for first-team football.

He made 15 appearances for the Cherries, who would welcome the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

Now, though, they will face competition from .

Clyne’s departure will be one of a number at Liverpool this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to trim his squad.

Youngster Rafa Camacho is another who is likely to leave, having informed the club he will not be signing an extension to his contract.

The under-20 international, like Clyne, will enter the final year of his deal next month and has been watched by , and CP, among others. Liverpool value him at £10m ($13m).

Both Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno are set to leave when their contracts expire, while there have been enquiries over Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ryan Kent, Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo, all of whom spent last season out on loan.

Championship outfit Hull, meanwhile, are keen on signing teenager Ben Woodburn on a season-long loan deal. The international spent an unhappy spell at last season, but Reds chiefs are aware he needs first-team experience and believe he will fare better in the second tier next season.