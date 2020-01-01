Napoli hand Osimhen Europa League debut vs AZ Alkmaar

The Nigeria international will make his bow in the 2nd tier European club competition having been handed a starter’s role by the Italians

Victor Osimhen has been handed his debut as take on AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening.

The Nigerian, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for in the 2019-20 season, moved to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

However, he waited until his third game versus to record his maiden goal in at the Stadio Sao Paolo.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, Osimhen will play as the Parthenopeans’ lone striker while he will be supported by the trio of Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano who is on loan from Milan.

international Kalidou Koulibaly will marshal the backline together with Elseid Hysaj, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nikola Maksimovic.

Gennaro Gattuso's men are zoned in Group F alongside Rijeka, and LaLiga giants .