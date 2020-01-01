Napoli don't deserve their Serie A position - Koulibaly

Sunday's home defeat moved Gennaro Gattuso's men to the bottom half of the Italian top-flight table, 12 points adrift of the Champions League zone

captain Kalidou Koulibaly has urged his teammates to react 'as a real team and win points' following their 3-2 loss to Lecce in a match.

Koulibaly made his return to the starting 11 on Sunday after recovering from a muscle injury that kept him out of action since December 14.

However, his return could not spur the Partenopei to victory at the Stadio San Paolo. Arkadiusz Milik and Jose Callejon's efforts were enough as Gianluca Lapadula's brace and Marco Mancosu's goal handed Napoli their ninth defeat in Serie A this season.

The result left them in 11th spot with 30 points after 23 matches and it also dealt a blow to their pursuit of a qualification spot as they are now 12 points adrift of the top-four.

“We need to react as a real team: work and score points. Napoli does not deserve this ranking,” Koulibaly tweeted.

Before their next Serie A fixture against on Sunday, Napoli will be aiming for victory when they visit Milan at San Siro for their semi-final match on Wednesday.