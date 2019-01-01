Napoli boss Ancelotti 'not disappointed' after seemingly missing out on Pepe to Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe appears close to joining Premier League side Arsenal, though Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti shrugged off that disappointment.

Carlo Ancelotti insists he is "not disappointed" after reports indicated that have missed out on winger Nicolas Pepe to .

international Pepe scored 22 goals in last term, subsequently emerging as one of the hottest properties in French football.

Pepe has been linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs, including , , and .

Napoli and Arsenal appeared to be leading the chase, and Lille president Gerard Lopez even admitted on Friday that a bid from Napoli had met his club's asking price.

“We received offers that satisfy us economically from four big clubs," Lopez said.

“[Napoli chairman Aurelio] De Laurentiis has satisfied our request for €80 million (£72m/$89m). Now it is up to the player to decide where he wants to go."

However, Goal reported on Saturday that Arsenal were nearing an €80m deal for the 24-year-old, with Napoli set to miss out.

And after beating Liverpool 3-0 in a friendly on Sunday, head coach Ancelotti seemed to accept Napoli would not be signing Pepe.

Article continues below

"I don't like to talk about players of other teams, but I'm not disappointed," Ancelotti told reporters when asked about Arsenal's apparent success in landing Pepe.

"We have some players like Allan, [Kalidou] Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz who are still on holiday. We are definitely looking for players.

"The transfer window is so long. We are looking [at signings]. If there are opportunities, we will look to seize those chances."