Nantes grant Cardiff extension over Sala payment, Warnock confirms

Nantes have granted Cardiff City extra time to make the first Emiliano Sala transfer payment, according to Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.

Sala became Cardiff's record signing when he joined the club for a reported £15million ($20m) last month, but the striker tragically died in a plane crash before making an appearance.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman has promised the club will be "honourable" over the deal but said they want to investigate "anomalies" in the transfer before making a payment.

And Warnock sought to clear up the matter when he spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Cardiff hosting in the Premier League.

"I think there's been a lot of stuff written - and I know people have got jobs to do - and people are surmising things," he told reporters.

"I've known Mehmet Dalman and he'll do it in the right way. They've asked for an extension and Nantes have allowed it.

"I've got confidence in Mehmet to come to a conclusion. Certain things have been done which shouldn't have been done - certain things shouldn't have come out [in the media].

"All I can talk about is the football side. I'm convinced Mehmet will bring this to a conclusion."

Warnock attended Sala's funeral in Argentina last weekend and he said it was an emotional experience.

"They're a very close-knit community," he added. "Everybody came to the wake in the local village hall. I've never seen anything like it.

"People coming up to the mother, I don't know how she coped. They were talking about when he was four years old, seven years old. She was crying her eyes out, but I think she had a bit of closure.

"It was the right thing to do, but it was an experience to see the emotion from everyone. The press were there from every country."

While those in and are still trying to come to terms with the loss of Sala, the search for 28-year-old pilot David Ibbotson continues.

Ibbotson was flying the helicopter on January 21 when it crashed, and rescue teams are still yet to recover his body.