'Nagelsmann's teams always exceed expectations' - Lewandowski excited by appointment of new Bayern boss

The Poland international has talked up the coaching skills of the man who has agreed to succeed Hansi Flick at the end of the season

Robert Lewandowski has expressed his excitement over Julian Nagelsmann's appointment by Bayern Munich, insisting the current RB Leipzig boss has exceeded expectations at the start of his coaching career.

Bayern have confirmed that Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick in the Allianz Arena dugout at the end of the season. The German champions have reportedly agreed to pay Leipzig a world record compensation fee of up to €25 million (£22m/$30m) for the 33-year-old, who has committed to a five-year contract.

Lewandowski has welcomed Nagelsmann's arrival, having seen him guide Hoffenheim to the Champions League before turning Leipzig into an elite force on both the domestic and European stage.

What's been said?

"I don't know Julian Nagelsmann well, but what I can say is that he always manages to raise teams to a level that you don't imagine," the Bayern striker told Sport Bild .

"The performance of Nagelsmann's teams is mostly above expectations, it's about more than the quality of a single player."

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness added to Sky Germany : "Nagelsmann is a very good choice."

Lewandowski's praise for Flick

Lewandowski will be sad to see Flick leave Bayern, though, having enjoyed a strong relationship with the 56-year-old throughout his tenure.

"He's not only a great coach, he's also a great person," said the Polish striker. "You can also talk to him about private matters.

"We have achieved historic things with Hansi Flick. That was by far my best time at Bayern, he always gave us a clear plan of what to expect."

What has Nagelsmann said?

Nagelsmann has insisted that he remains fully focused on his duties at Leipzig until he officially becomes Bayern's new boss on July 1, with the DFB Pokal and Bundesliga both still up for grabs.

"It's still too early to say goodbye and otherwise talk about memories, because I'm not finished here in Leipzig," he told reporters after Tuesday's announcement.

"My mission will end in the summer, but until then it will continue at full throttle. We have grown into a committed bunch that finally want to win a trophy.

"I have never made a secret of the fact I am excited about the coaching position at Bayern Munich and that I would be happy to take on this job if this unique opportunity should arise."

