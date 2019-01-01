Naby Keita: Klopp issues update on Liverpool midfielder ahead of Arsenal clash

The Guinea international is yet to fully recover from a hip injury and will play no part when the Reds play host to the Gunners

manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out Naby Keita from their Premier League clash with at Anfield on Saturday.

The midfielder suffered a hip muscle strain before the Reds’ Uefa Super Cup win over and has not fully recovered from the setback.

Keita, who has been plagued with several injury problems since arriving at Anfield from German club , has only featured once for the Reds this season.

Klopp has confirmed the 24-year-old midfielder will be out of action for some weeks.

“’Long-term’ doesn’t mean six months, it means a couple of weeks,” Klopp said in a pre-match press conference.

“So no, no real news. He’s still doing well but not close enough for this weekend.”

Since joining Liverpool in June 2018, the midfielder has made 35 appearances across all competitions.