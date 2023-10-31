Will Mykhailo Mudryk play against Tottenham? Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino gives fitness update on £89m winger & clarifies whether Christopher Nkunku could make long-awaited debut

Mauricio Pochettino shared a fitness update on Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku ahead of a busy week for Chelsea.

Mudryk has been nursing a muscle injury

Nkunku nearing return from long-term issue

Pochettino provides update on duo, plus Reece James

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian winger had to sit out against Brentford after he suffered a niggle in training in the lead-up to the match on Saturday. Nkunku, meanwhile, is yet to make his debut after he suffered a knee injury following a tackle from Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels during a pre-season encounter at Soldier Field in Chicago. Although the French forward is nearing a return, Pochettino revealed that the Tottenham fixture will likely come too soon for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Misha [Mudryk] may be back for Monday [against Tottenham] but for Nkunku, no. That is still too soon for him," he told reporters ahead of facing Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also been boosted by the return of Reece James, who hasn't started for the Blues since he picked up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season against Liverpool. The full-back was handed a one-match ban for 'abusive words' towards officials during Chelsea's loss to Aston Villa in September which was served during his recovery from injury. Pochettino added: "I can confirm he is going to start [against Blackburn]. I want to confirm only one player but it is good for the team, it is good for him to start from the beginning of the game."

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in action against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup before making a short trip to north London to take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday.