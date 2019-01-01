My gut says Kane would be ready for Champions League final, says Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino says his gut tells him that Harry Kane will be available if Tottenham
Kane injured his ankle in the first leg of Spurs' quarter-final triumph over Manchester
But Pochettino is hopeful Kane could be available if Spurs book a date with Liverpool or Barcelona on June 1, while also adding a bit of hope for England heading into a June 6 Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.
“If you ask me today, my gut is maybe he can be available,” Pochettino said. “Because I know Harry Kane, the determination to work and to be focused and recover as soon as possible.
“But I am not a doctor. This is only my gut. I think he’s doing well, but today I cannot guess.
"He could be available before or after. That is going to depend on his rehab.
"Now he is in a very good period that is going forward quickly. But always the last moment is the most difficult situation – to take the decision to play or not.”
Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are also dealing with hamstring issues, while Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will also miss Saturday's meeting with West Ham in the Premier League.
Spurs are still battling for a top-four spot and the Champions League place that comes with it, and Pochettino says he has sympathy for those players that are set to miss out due to injury.
“Not to be involved in the games, to live this experience, always it’s tough for the players – to watch from your home,” Pochettino said.
“It’s not the same as being there. Of
He added: “You need all the players to have the confidence to have the possibility to compete. That experience from the past is so important for today when you have key players injured.
"You can arrive in a decisive moment with players who have not had the possibility of playing in important games before, and then how can you expect them to put on a
"We’ve got 25 players in the squad and every player has the possibility to be selected in every game and that’s a key thing.”