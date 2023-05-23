USMNT and Valencia star Yunus Musah shows support for Vinicius Junior: 'If you are racist to him, you're racist to me!'

U.S. men's national team and Valencia star Yunus Musah has backed Vinicius Jr after another racist incident targeted at the Real Madrid winger.

Musah backs Vinicius

Real Madrid star subjected to racist abuse

Incident occurred during Valencia win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian has been engaged in a war of words with La Liga after he was targeted once again by racist fans during Real Madrid's loss to Valencia before being sent off in the game's final moments. Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse multiple times this season and has called on La Liga to improve the league's reputation when it comes to combating racism, with Javier Tebas, the league president, denying that the league has a racism problem. Musah, who came on in the final minutes of the match, showed his support for Vinicius on Tuesday with a post on Twitter against racism.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My support to @vinijr and all the people who have been and are going through this in their lives," Musah said "IF YOUR RACIST TO HIM YOU ARE RACIST TO ME!"

Musah also quoted a passage from the Quran, which reads: "And of his signs is the creation of the heavens and earth, and the diversity of your languages and colors. There truly are signs in this for those who know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius has received support from all over the world, with Brazil lighting up the Christ the Redeemer statue to back their national team star. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has also backed his player, but says the winger won't leave the club as he is determined to fight on in Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid are set to face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. Musah and Valencia, meanwhile, sit 13th in La Liga with three games to play, just five points from the relegation zone. Their win over Real Madrid should be enough to keep them up, but points against Mallorca on Thursday would likely seal their safety.