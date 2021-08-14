Musa scores on Fatih Karagumruk debut against Gaziantep FK

The Super Eagles captain did not disappoint against Erol Bulut’s men, finding the net as the Black Red got off to a winning start

Ahmed Musa scored a fine goal on his first Super Lig game to inspire Fatih Karagumruk to a 3-2 victory over Gaziantep FK on Saturday evening.

The Nigeria international impressed in Francesco Farioli’s attack and he made an impact to inspire the Black Red to a winning start in the 2021-22 campaign of the Turkish elite division.

Ten minutes into the encounter staged at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the hosts took the lead after Papy Djilobodji.

While trying to clear his line after Musa had teed up Aleksandar Pesic, the Senegalese defender erroneously put the ball beyond goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc.

Seven minutes later, the visiting side fought back to convert their first real chance as Angelo Sagal scored from the penalty mark following a foul on Malian forward Nouha Dicko by Efe Tatli.

In the goal-laden first-half, Pesic restored the hosts’ advantage after he was assisted by Erhun Oztumer. The Serbia international headed the ball into an empty net as goalkeeper Guvenc rushed out to challenge Oztumer.

Gaziantep’s ambition of launching a comeback was dealt a massive blow as Sagal was given the marching orders for a second caution. The incident that got him sent off saw him launch a needless tackle on Vegar Hedenstad.

Both teams looked more ambitious in the second half, but the goals did not come. Aside from poor marksmanship, goalkeepers of both clubs put up impressive displays in goal.

When it appeared that the game would end 2-1, Musa stood to be counted as he netted Fatih Karagumruk’s third goal.

Left unmarked after controlling a pass from Kerim Frei, the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City star skipped past two markers before slotting the ball past Guvenc.

Four minutes later, Djilobodji scored his side’s second goal after curling Recep Niyaz’s pass past Emiliano Viviano. That came late as his team returned home with heads bowed low.

Musa was in action from start to finish while Morocco international Medhi Benatia – who was named in the starting XI – got substituted for Burak Bekaroglu with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The Nigerian would be hoping to find the net again when his team travels to Rizespor for their next outing on August 21.