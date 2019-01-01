Muguna: I am ready to continue taking penalties for Gor Mahia

The K'Ogalo skipper was denied by the Brewer's custodian from 12-yards but scored from the rebound in the KPL game on Saturday

captain Kenneth Muguna insists he will always step up to take penalties for his team at any given time.

The 23-year old failed to beat FC custodian Robert Mboya from 12-yards in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

However, the rebound fell kindly to him and he converted the chance to help the champions win 5-2.

The skipper says he was not shocked by the initial miss because it is not a guarantee for anyone to score a penalty.

"A penalty is not a goal, it is an opportunity to get one and usually it is 50/50 meaning you can either score or miss," Muguna told Goal on Tuesday.

"I am happy to have scored the rebound and help my team get a win. A penalty miss is normal, and it is the reason I did not feel any pressure even after the goalkeeper saved it. When we get a penalty in any game, I will always be ready to step up and take it."

Gor Mahia have scored 10 goals in the four matches played in all competitions and Muguna has been involved in five of them.