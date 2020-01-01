Mugabi: Uganda suffer blow as Motherwell FC defender ruled out for six weeks

The burly fullback has once again suffered an injury setback that will keep him out of the Cranes double-header in the Afcon qualifiers

Cranes have suffered a huge blow as their defender Bevis Mugabi will miss their double-header against South Sudan in November.

The burly defender, who was in the Cranes squad which toured Dubai during the Fifa international break, for a ten-day training camp, has been ruled out for up to six weeks by his Scottish club FC.

“Bevis Mugabi will be out for four to six weeks with a dislocated shoulder,” the club said in a statement on their official website. “The defender, who has established himself as an important figure in the Motherwell backline, suffered the injury on his return to training earlier this week.”

Speaking on the injury, the club’s manager Stephen Robinson said: “It is a blow to lose Bevis. He has played his way into the team and acquitted himself very well.

“He just seems to be unfortunate that when he gets a run of games, he suffers an injury.”

The Cranes opted to visit Dubai instead of playing friendly matches and their coach Johnathan McKinstry later explained why the Dubai training camp was more important than friendlies.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) decided to take the Cranes to the Middle East for a week-long training camp ahead of a November double-header against South Sudan.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the camp we have completed in Dubai, it has been a very worthwhile six-seven day,” McKinstry said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“We have done a lot of good work not only on the field but also in the classroom.

“And this is something you don’t often get to do during an international football break because it tends to be a match after a match where your focus is on that opponent and not get much time to look at yourself on how to build for a long time.

“This last week was really about building for the medium and long term, not just for the objectives of the South Sudan double-header in November but also looking for to the rest of the Afcon qualifying and the qualifying series of the World Cup as well.”

The former Rwanda coach was happy, for they concluded the training camp without incidences of coronavirus infection.

“The boys have worked extremely hard, and we have also been able to follow Covid-19 protocols as all our tests returned negative,” he added.

“There have been challenges everywhere, we saw the Guinea game called off.”

McKinstry also promised that he will soon name the players to take on South Sudan for the third Afcon group qualifier.

' Denis Onyango and Smouha SC’s Derrick Nsibambi's missed the Dubai trip and the former’s case irked the coach who blasted the club for not releasing his captain.

South Sudan, who are looking for a maiden Afcon qualification, were active during the Fifa break and drew 0-0 with .

Uganda are topping Group B on four points same as Burkina Faso while Malawi have three and South Sudan are last without a point.