Muani and Moutoussamy score in Nantes’ 6-0 obliteration of FC Stade Nyonnais

Second half goals from the Congolese helped the Canaries brush aside the Swiss third-tier side in Saturday’s pre-season friendly

Randal Muani and Samuel Moutoussamy were among the goal scorers as brushed aside FC Stade Nyonnais 6-0 in Saturday’s pre-season encounter.

With the cancellation of 2019-20 French topflight amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Canaries have commenced preparations for next term.

As they continue to fine-tune their strategies, they hit six past the Swiss Promotion team.

Marcus Mawkus handed Christian Gourcuff’s side a seventh-minute lead after blasting past a stranded goalkeeper Dario Thurkauf.

Eight minutes later, Andrei Girotto gave the Yellow and Green a two-goal advantage thanks to his strike from a close distance.

In the 43rd minute, Ludovic Blas finished from the far post thanks from a well-taken corner kick from Kader Bamba.

The French topflight side continued with their massive attacking move in the second half and got rewarded with the fourth goal in the 57th minute through 21-year-old DR Congo prospect Muani who volleyed home an unstoppable shot.

Three minutes later, his compatriot substitute Moutoussamy poke home from close range after Thurkauf had repelled Mehdi Abeid’s initial free-kick. The rout was complete in the 69th minutes through Renaud Emond.

international Moses Simon was handed a starter’s role, albeit, he was replaced at half-time as manager Gourcuff made eleven changes that included Mali defender Charles Traore.

Simon joined Gourcuff's team on a season-long loan from outfit played an outstanding part in helping them finish 13th in the French Ligue table. He was Nantes’ highest goalscorer with nine goals across all competitions, including five goals – that feat also earned him the club’s Player of the Season diadem.

To reward his impressive performances, the 24-year-old was rewarded with a permanent deal that will run through until 2024.

According to Get French Football News, La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau giants are keen to offload Moutoussamy from the team alongside Abdoulaye Toure, Kalifa Coulibaly and Molla Wague.

The 23-year-old joined on a free transfer from in 2016, making just 17 appearances in the 2019-20 French elite league. Also, the DR Congo international is keen to move on as he hopes for a move where he would get regular playing chances.