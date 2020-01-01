Moyes refuses to confirm West Ham deal for Man Utd target Gedson Fernandes

The 21-year-old Benfica midfielder has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea among others, but the Hammers were claimed to have found a deal

West Ham manager David Moyes says he doesn’t know anything about a deal for reported target Gedson Fernandes.

It had been claimed an 18-month loan for the 21-year-old midfielder had been agreed, but Moyes wasn’t drawn on the rumour.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Fernandes, with and also among the clubs thought to be monitoring him.

"I couldn't tell you since I have come straight from training to the press conference,” Moyes told reporters when asked if a deal had been reached.

"More importantly, he's a young player for the future and he has a good pedigree."

Fernandes made his debut for Benfica in the qualifying stages of last season’s , and has since gone on to make his senior international bow for Portugal.

West Ham are also closing in on the return of international Darren Randolph, with goalkeeper having been identified as a problem position since Roberto’s struggles earlier in the season.

Randolph, 32, left the Hammers for in the summer of 2017. He was Boro's Player of the Season in 2018-19, and was also named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

"At the moment, he is carrying a bit of an injury he's had for several weeks and we have to make sure it has healed,” Moyes added.

"That's where the deal is and I'm very hopeful."

As Moyes looks to put together a squad capable of avoiding relegation this season and building in the future, former Hammer Joe Cole has thrown his ring into the hat for a backroom role at the club.

"We're looking at it,” Moyes said. “I don't think we will have it all together just now, there are several people looking for a position and others who we are looking at.

"We have been extremely busy in the last few days. Joe Cole is one of a lot of people who we have talked about."

West Ham travel to on Friday evening, before further Premier League fixtures against and Leicester as Moyes gets his feet back under the table.

His side are currently 16th, just two points clear of the relegation zone but with a game in hand over the teams around them.