Moussa Djenepo: Summer signing could make full Southampton debut against Sheffield United

The Mali international missed the Saints’ last outing against the Red Devils due to an injury but could return this weekend

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping Moussa Djenepo will return from injury to play a part in their Premier League fixture against on Saturday.

The forward has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing for the Saints since his £15 million summer transfer from Belgian side Standard Liege, scoring his first goal for the club off the bench in their 2-0 win over and Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old winger, however, missed his side’s draw with last time out after picking a knock.

But Hasenhuttl is optimistic the young forward can make an impactful return when they take on the newly-promoted side.

"That is what we expected when we signed him in the summer - that he can bring us something special," Hasenhuttl said in a pre-match press conference.

"I think he has shown that in the few minutes he has played so far; that he can be a player that makes a difference. It was a pity he was injured against Manchester United. I'm sure he will help massively if he comes back this weekend.

"The chances are not that big but let's have a look. We don't have to decide now - there are still two days to go. It looks better. If it's enough for him to play at the weekend, we will have to look.

"I don't want to take too much risk because we have a busy September, and so we have to pay attention."

The Mali international has made three appearances for the St Mary's Stadium outfit this season.