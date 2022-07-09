Mourinho moves for Zaha as Roma boss plots yet another Premier League transfer raid

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and could be set for a Serie A switch

Jose Mourinho knows the Premier League about as well as any modern manager, and so it should be no surprise that he is again casting his eye towards England in his latest bid to improve Roma's squad. The target of his affections? Crystal Palace icon Wilfried Zaha.

GOAL can confirm that Mourinho has instructed Roma's general manager, Tiago Pinto, to look into the possibility of signing Zaha after he was proposed to the Giallorossi as being potentially available by his agents.

It is believed, however, that the Europa Conference League winners would have to sell before they could buy Zaha.

Why do Roma want to sign Zaha?

Following Henrikh Mkhitaryan's departure to join Inter on a free transfer, Roma have been looking for a versatile forward who can play in many different positions across the frontline.

Zaha, 29, fits that profile, having played on both flanks and centrally during a career at Palace that has seen him rack up over 150 combined goals and assists since his debut in 2010.

The ex-Manchester United man was previously valued at around €90 million by the Eagles, but would be available for a fraction of that price now having entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

One major stumbling block could come in the form of wage demands, with Serie A clubs having struggled to match the sums paid by Premier League sides in recent years.

What needs to happen before Roma bid for Zaha?

Roma would need to sell before they can even contemplate trying to prise Zaha away from Palace, but there are players who they would be willing to see move on in the shape of Carles Perez and Stephan El Shaarawy.

They could also be about to sell Nicolo Zaniolo to Juventus, if the Bianconeri get their way, but Mourinho wants to bring Zaha to the Italian capital regardless of how Zaniolo's future pans out.

