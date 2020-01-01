Mourinho: Real Madrid were the best team in Europe in 2011-12

The Spanish side won La Liga in 2011-12, but their manager feels they were also the best team on the continent

Jose Mourinho believes were the best team in Europe in 2011-12 despite falling short in the .

Under Mourinho's guidance, Madrid ended 's run of three straight titles that season, setting records for most goals (121) and points (100) in a single season.

Rivals Barcelona finished nine points behind Mourinho's Madrid

More teams

Real Madrid cruised through the Champions League group stage, winning all six of their matches in a group that included , and Dynamo Zagreb.

After taking down in the round of 16, Real Madrid cruised past APOEL in the quarter-finals by an 8-2 scoreline.

But they fell in the Champions League semi-finals, losing to – who were beaten by in the decider in a memorable Champions League final – on penalties.

Mourinho, now in charge of , believes Madrid were then the best team in Europe.

"That season, Real Madrid were the best team in and also the best in Europe," he told Marca.

"That's why it was so hard for us to deal with going out to Bayern in the Champions League."



Mourinho said the way Madrid ended Barcelona's La Liga run was important, although the club have won just one league crown since – in 2016-17.

"Ending that Barcelona dominance and doing it by achieving a record points tally and a record goals tally like that makes it even more interesting and important because we did it in the best way possible," he said.

"It wasn't only that we won La Liga, it's that we did it in a way that made history."

Article continues below

Mourinho took charge at Real Madrid from 2010-13 after winning the Champions League with , replacing Manuel Pellegrini after the Chilean boss failed to win a trophy during his lone season with the club.

The Portuguese manager, who also managed Chelsea and prior to heading to Spain, win that famous La Liga title as well as a and a Supercopa de Espana in 2012.

Mourinho rejoined Chelsea in 2013, returning to Stamford Bridge and winning the Premier League in 2014-15.