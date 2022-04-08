Jose Mourinho was less than impressed with the standard of officiating and a "plastic pitch" after seeing his Roma side fail to beat Bodo/Glimt for the third time this season, with a 2-1 defeat in Norway leaving Serie A heavyweights with work to do in a Europa Conference League quarter-final.

The Italian outfit did take the lead in a continental clash with plenty riding on it, as Lorenzo Pellegrini fired them in front, but a side that crushed them 6-1 during the group stage hit back to claim a narrow aggregate lead.

Roma lost not only the game but also Gianluca Mancini to a knee injury, with Mourinho blaming an artificial surface for that ailment while also hitting out at some “ridiculous” decisions from the match referee and his assistants that contributed to another shock setback being suffered.

What has been said?

Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia when launching into a post-game rant: “The two goals were from a set play and a deflection. We score a lot of goals from set plays too, but it’s a good one to score, a bad one to concede. The first goal was ridiculous.

“To be honest, the thing that worries me the most is the injury for Mancini. It’s a concern, it’s something caused by playing on a plastic turf.”

The Portuguese added: “We lost 2-1, we have the second leg to play at the Olimpico in front of our fans and I have no problem saying right now that I feel we are the favourites to reach the semi-final.

“I have total faith in my players, in the stadium, the support from our people. Obviously, Bodo/Glimt are a difficult team, but I also have faith we will have a good referee and assistant in the second leg.

“When we played in Rome against them, there were two very clear penalties for us that the referee did not see, while today there were two moves that were flagged offside and the first half ended with a ridiculous situation as the offside flag was up on a throw-in, which shows you the level.”

The bigger picture

Bodo/Glimt, after putting six past Roma on home soil in October 2021, have already taken a positive result away from Stadio Olimpico this season.

They played out a 2-2 draw in the Italian capital back in November and a repeat of those heroics would be enough for them to extend a historic run in continental competition through to the semi-final stage.

Mourinho, though, will be determined to get his side firing on all cylinders as the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager seeks to claim a maiden Europa Conference League crown and add to his already distinguished CV.

