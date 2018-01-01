Mourinho: I don't care about Mendes' statement on Man Utd future

The Portuguese has seen his agent play down any talk of an imminent move away from Old Trafford, but claims to have had no input in those actions

Jose Mourinho claims to not “care about” the statement released by his agent Jorge Mendes regarding his Manchester United future.

The Portuguese has seen his position at Old Trafford called into question on a regular basis this season.

Such speculation forced his representative to take action, with Mendes telling The Telegraph: “There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue.

"Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project.”

Mourinho was offered the chance to echo those comments ahead of a Champions League clash with Valencia in Wednesday.

He passed up the opportunity.

Quizzed on Mendes’ actions, Mourinho said: “Which statement?

“No. I've nothing to do with the statement, is just [a] statement, is not my statement.

“No, I didn't know at all and I don't care about it.”

While reluctant to be drawn into another debate regarding his ongoing presence at Old Trafford, Mourinho was eager to point out that a role in Manchester is getting his full attention.

He added: “Sometimes there is a perception, all over the world, that the fans care more about the club than the professionals, and that is totally wrong, is totally wrong.

“Nobody in Manchester or connected with Manchester cares more about the club than myself.

“And three years ago I was not in Manchester and was far from being connected with Manchester.

“We, the professionals, feel everything, every day, every second.”

Mourinho has already guided United through to the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, with a midweek clash in Valencia set to wrap up their Group H campaign.

Victory could see them progress as group winners, if Juventus come unstuck against Young Boys, but a place in the knockout stage will do for now.

Europe has provided welcome relief for the Red Devils over recent weeks, with inconsistency in the Premier League leaving Mourinho’s men sixth in the table and playing catch-up in the race to secure a top-four finish.