Mourinho: Expectations are higher for Spurs after 'wise' transfer window

The Portuguese tactician believes that his side have to aim higher after a successful summer in the market

manager Jose Mourinho says that despite not having the resources of some other clubs, Spurs’ work in the transfer window has strengthened them this season.

The London outfit will move into first place in the Premier League on Sunday if they can take a point against .

This would be achieved against a backdrop of a summer transfer window that saw Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Joe Rodon sign permanently. Meanwhile, Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale arrived on loan.

Mourinho believes that this work in terms of strengthening the squad has underpinned their challenge this season.

Asked about the club’s hopes this season, he told Sky Sports: “For a start, we improved at the squad. We don’t have conditions like other clubs. They can do the crazy transfer markets, we have to do the 'wise' transfer market. And we did it.

“We improved the team in terms of the team potential. When the potential is higher, the expectations are higher.

“We have to do better than last season. And we’re not focused on the table. We’re going to look at it when the season finishes and we’ll see what we did – could we do better? Yes or no.

“Of course, if you finish first, you could not do better but in any other position we finish we have to believe that in the next season we want to do better again.”

Spurs have achieved a strong level of consistency early in the campaign to pick up 20 points from nine matches.

They have won their last five matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 win over in the Premier League.

Arguably their most noteworthy victory of the season, though, arrived at Old Trafford, where Mourinho got one over on old employers in spectacular fashion. Spurs won 6-1 on that occasion.

Meanwhile, they have a perfect away record in the Premier League this season, with four wins from four matches.

They have suffered only a couple of losses: against on the opening day of the season and versus Antwerp in the .