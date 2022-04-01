Christian Pulisic said Chelsea teammate Mason Mount called him almost immediately after the U.S. men's national team was paired with England at Friday's World Cup draw.

The U.S. and England were drawn alongside Iran in Group B, with either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales set to complete the group later this year.

Pulisic and Mount have known each other since childhood and are now Chelsea teammates, with the American saying he's looking forward to battling some close friends on the biggest stage.

What was said?

"I'm really excited. I think it's a great draw," Pulisic said. "Of course, playing against England is exciting. It was funny because my first call, it comes from Mason, who is on my team, and we're already talking and excited looking forward to the game.

"It's obviously a big team and I know a lot of these guys but I think it's going to be a really, really nice matchup and something that we're definitely excited about."

He continued: "I only spoke to a couple of [my teammates] and we were just laughing. We're excited. We're good friends, good teammates, and it'll be interesting to play against them in a World Cup, of course, as you can imagine."

England match not Pulisic's only focus

While the England match is one Pulisic, and American soccer fans, will circle, the Chelsea star was quick to say that this tournament is bigger than just one match.

While that clash will be a marquee match for all involved, the U.S. knows it must still get points from its two other matches if they hope to make this World Cup a sucessful one.

Article continues below

"I'm not necessarily looking at just that match like people are making it sound," he said. "I don't know. We need to be ready for all the games in the World Cup.

"It's a headline. It's what people like to do. It creates noise makes people more interested, but I'm not looking at it like that. We're going to be ready to play, they're going to be ready to play and it's going to be a battle."

Further reading