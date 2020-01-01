Mount unsurprised by Abraham success as Chelsea star backs team-mate's mentality

The Blues were keen to bring in competition for the England international striker during the January window but failed in a number of pursuits

Mason Mount insists he is not surprised by Tammy Abraham's impact on the first team this season and has backed him to continue leading the line for Frank Lampard's side after their attempts to sign a striker in January were unsuccessful.

Lampard made no secret of the fact that he wished to add more firepower to his squad during the recent window, with the Blues making approaches for star Edinson Cavani and 's Dries Mertens.

Abraham has netted 15 goals in his first full season of senior football in west London following a series of loan spells, and has become so important for Lampard that he played through the pain barrier following an ankle injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with .

More teams

And Mount, who graduated from the club's academy alongside Abraham, believes the forward can keep adding to his tally this season.

"I am not very impressed at all. I know exactly what he is like," he told reporters when asked about Abraham's returns in front of goal. "I have grown up knowing what kind of player he is and what he can achieve.

"This is not a big surprise to me what he is doing this season. I know what he can do so for him to be scoring loads of goals and playing well that's the best thing to see for us players, coaching staff and fans to see him doing so well. It is brilliant to see.

He added on Abraham's recent struggles, with the 22-year-old having scored just two league goals since December 4: "I would personally say it is more mental than physical. There is obviously a big focus on performing in every game. The fans want you to do well so there is a lot of pressure.

"He has dealt with that brilliantly. As I said before, it is not a big surprise to me."

Mount and Abraham battled against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side in a key top-four clash that saw both sides gain leads over each other only to be pegged back.

Leicester's young side featured English talents such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury, and Mount admits to excitement at the talents coming through across the country while insisting he has no rivalry with Maddison as they battle for places in England's squad this summer.

"Yes, I know Madders," he said. "I know Madders very well. He is a very good player. We have played against each other a couple of time. It is obviously brilliant to play against him and come up against him in that battle.

Article continues below

"I enjoyed it. We drew both games. So no bragging rights between us two. There are so many English midfielders that are young and doing well in the Premier League. It is brilliant for the country.

"You see a lot of people comparing us against each other where I think a lot of us can play together and learn off each other and work off each other.

"Me and Jack Grealish came in from the Championship last season and playing against each other. We learned from the Championship and now coming into the Premier League is brilliant. It is exciting times."