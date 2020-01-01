Mounie scores as Huddersfield Town decimate Charlton Athletic

The Benin international found the back of the net to help the Terriers secure a comfortable victory at John Smith's Stadium

Steve Mounie delivered an impressive display as demolished Charlton Athletic 4-0 in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 25-year-old came off the bench to make a meaningful impact for the Terriers, scoring his eighth league goal of the season.

After Karlan Grant opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the encounter, Mounie then doubled the lead moments after he was introduced in the 74th minute.

Grant completed his brace in additional time before Juninho Bacuna sealed the comfortable victory at the death.

The victory propelled Huddersfield to 17th in the Championship table after gathering 42 points from 36 games.

Mounie will hope to add to his tally when his side square off against in their next league game on March 7.