Mothiba scores second Ligue 1 goal for Troyes in Saint-Etienne draw

Lebo Mothiba scored his second goal for Troyes in their 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne in a French Ligue 1 game on Friday.

The Bafana Bafana forward opened the scoring for the visitors at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, following an assist from Abdu Conte in the 18th minute.

The goal separated both teams until Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz converted from the penalty spot for Saint-Etienne, seven minutes after the hour-mark.

Mothiba's effort in Saint-Etienne was his second goal for Bruno Irles' side after he opened his goal account for the season against Bordeaux a fortnight ago.

The South Africa star moved to Troyes on loan from Strasbourg until the end of the season in January and he has a tally of two goals in seven matches.

Earlier in the season, Mothiba struggled with a knee injury which ruled him out of action for over four months and he was sent to Stade de l'Aube to gather more playing minutes.

Article continues below

The 26-year-old was replaced by Tunisia's Yoann Touzghar after 55 minutes of action while Saint-Etienne also had a number of Africans on parade, including captain Wahbi Khazri, Gabon's Denis Bouanga and Cameroon's Harold Moukoudi.

The dropped points leave Troyes in the 15th spot with 29 points after 29 games, two points behind 18th-placed Saint-Etienne.

After rejuvenating his scoring touch, Mothiba will be hoping to make South Africa’s squad for their upcoming friendly games against Guinea and France on March 25 and 29 respectively.