Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to a tweet from Piers Morgan saying he misses the former Arsenal captain, insisting "most important is that everyone is happy now".

Aubameyang's contract at Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent on February 1 as a result of a reported fall-out with head coach Mikel Arteta, who had exiled him from the squad following a disciplinary breach at the start of the festive period.

The Gunners haven't been hampered by the loss of Aubameyang, who subsequently joined Barca on a free transfer, winning nine of their last 11 games to move into the Premier League's top four.

What's been said?

Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 on Sunday to move back into the final Champions League spot ahead of Manchester United, and now sit a point clear of the Red Devils with three games in hand.

However, broadcaster and journalist Morgan rejected the notion that the Gunners are a better side without Aubameyang after seeing him net his sixth goal for Barca in a 4-0 win against Osasuna.

Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy now

And we had good times that I will don’t forget 😁🙏🏽 — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) March 14, 2022

"Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang & they’re so glad he’s gone," Morgan wrote on Twitter.

"Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you, Auba."

Aubameyang responded by admitting that his Emirates Stadium exit has worked out well for all parties, but that won't change how much he values the club after spending the previous four years of his career in north London.

"Thanks, Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy now, and we had good times that I don’t forget," he said.

What has Arteta said about Aubameyang?

Aubameyang claimed that Arteta had a personal issue with him that ultimately led to his Arsenal departure after being unveiled at Barca.

The Spaniard was diplomatic when responding to the forward's comments as he thanked him for his work at the Emirates before suggesting that he only ever had his best interests at heart.

Article continues below

"I’m extremely grateful for what Auba has done and his contribution," Arteta told reporters last month.

"The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."

Further reading