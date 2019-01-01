'Most important call since Ferguson left' - Solskjaer still right for Man Utd, says Cole

The Red Devils are yet to decide on who their next permanent manager will be, but the man currently in interim charge has the backing of an ex-striker

are facing their “most important appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson left”, says Andy Cole, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly the right man for the job.

The Red Devils have been without a permanent manager since parting with Jose Mourinho in December.

Solskjaer was handed the reins on an interim basis and has overseen 14 wins from 19 games, with United back in the hunt for a top-four finish and through to the quarter-finals of the .

Cole believes that immediate impact at Old Trafford has made his fellow Treble winner the favourite to remain at the helm, telling Sky Sports: "I would give him the job.

"When he came to the club I could see why they were doing it, but we've got to be all brutally honest - I don't think anyone could have sat here and said he would do as well as he has.

"He has gone in, he has galvanised the club, they've got results at the right time."

Cole added, with Solskjaer having suffered back-to-back defeats against and heading into the international break: "Fair enough, they have lost the last couple, but I just think he is trying to get Manchester United playing the way they used to play - attractive football, scoring goals and being entertaining.

"His staff have had a lot to do it with as well. Bringing Mike Phelan back was essential."

While backing Solskjaer’s claims to landing a full-time position at United, former frontman Cole concedes that the club have to get their next coaching call right after failed experiments with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

He said of a team still struggling to find a suitable successor to an iconic boss who headed into retirement on the back of a Premier League title triumph in 2013: "We all know this is possibly the most important appointment since Sir Alex left.

"When people are talking about Manchester United finishing in the top four of the Premier League and it's time to celebrate, I am scratching my head.

"That's not something to celebrate. It is Manchester United. For me you celebrate winning the league, getting to the European Cup final or winning the , or whatever.

"It's a massive appointment and if Ole does get the job, no doubt he will know just how tough it is to try and propel the club forward and be competing with and ."