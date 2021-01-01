Moses Simon: Nantes must ‘work and improve’ after avoiding relegation

The Nigeria international is pleased his side will continue in the French top-flight and has urged them to improve next term

Moses Simon has urged Nantes to work and improve on their performances next season after narrowly avoiding relegation from Ligue 1.

The Canaries ended the 2020-21 campaign in the 18thh spot as they managed to qualify for the relegation playoff, where they faced Toulouse, who finished third in Ligue 2.

Nantes saw off Toulouse on the away goal rule after the aggregate score ended 2-2, to ensure they maintained their Ligue 1 status.

The Nigeria international is delighted the Canaries avoided the drop from the French top-flight and has encouraged them to work harder next season.

“The journey was rocky, but we gave our all to remain in Ligue 1. There’s more to work and improve on as a team, together we can make the change,” Simon tweeted.

“Endless love and thanks to the fans that didn’t stop believing in us when it looked uncertain. We love and appreciate you all.”

The journey was rocky, but we gave our all to remain in Ligue 1.



There’s more to work and improve on as a team, together we can make the change.



Endless love and thanks to the fans that didn’t stop believing in us when it looked uncertain. We love and appreciate you all 🙌🔰🔰 pic.twitter.com/422P132DQd — MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) May 31, 2021

Simon was a consistent performer for Nantes last season, featuring in 36 games across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

The winger teamed up with Nantes from Levante in the summer of 2019, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent after convincing showings.

The forward has three years left on his contract and after Nantes avoided relegation, he will be expected to continue his development with the club in the 2021-22 campaign.

Simon started his senior career with Trencin in 2014 and then signed for Gent a year later, where he delivered eye-catching performances to earn a move to Levante.

The winger has been a key component of the Nigeria national team since his debut against Uganda in 2015.

Article continues below

He has made 33 appearances for the Super Eagles and recently helped the three-time African champions qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Simon is part of Gernot Rohr’s squad that will take on Cameroon in an international friendly at Stadion Wiener Neustadtin on June 4.