Morsy scores as Balogun’s Wigan Athletic move out of relegation zone

Thanks to the Egypt international’s effort, Paul Cook’s men are out of the Championship’s bottom three

Leon Balogun’s Athletic are out of the relegation zone as the Championship outfit club moved to 19th after a shock win over West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Morsy’s second-half strike earned Paul Cook’s team maximum points to end the Baggies’ six-game unbeaten run.

In a hard-hitting encounter largely dominated by the hosts, Wigan put up a solid defensive display as they were comfortable waiting to soak up all pressure from Slaven Bilic’s side.

More teams

suffered a setback in the first half when influential defender Ahmed Hegazi was forced off owing to a hamstring injury.

Even at that, the league leaders were unbending as they put in their best but were unable to break the visitors’ defensive setup.

Article continues below

However, Wigan had the last laugh as the international fired home with 17 minutes left to play thanks to Kieffer Moore’s assist.

73' GOAL!! Michael Jacobs' corner causes West Brom all sorts of problems, Kipre acrobatically hooks it back in, it's half cleared out to @sammorsy08 who smashes it straight through the crowd and into the net! GET IN!! (0-1)#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 https://t.co/YGHi22MgX2 — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 29, 2020

Semi Ajayi saw every minute of action for the hosts, while Leon Balogun was replaced by Kal Naismith in the 69th minute.

They have now gone five games without losing, to stay three points clear off the drop zone. Next up for them is a clash with Luton Town on Saturday.