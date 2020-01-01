Morocco's Feddal rescues point for Real Betis against Celta Vigo

The Moroccan defender scored the equaliser that rescued a vital point for the visitors at Estadio de Balaídos

Zouhair Feddal scored his first goal in the 2019-20 season as held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Betis found themselves trailing for the most part of the encounter after Nolito fired the hosts ahead with his opener in his 22nd minute.

The Green and Whites were close to conceding their third straight defeat in the Spanish top-flight until Feddal drew them level with his strike in the 79th minute.

The goal came as a relief for the 30-year-old who recently fought his way into Alexis Trujillo's team, starting in their last four league matches after struggling for playing time earlier in the season.

Feddal partnered 's Aissa Mandi at the centre of Real Betis' defence and they were both on parade from start to finish.

During the game, Feddal and Mandi managed an interception each while the former completed three clearances, the latter registered two.

The Moroccan centre-back made the most passes for the Green and Whites (58) and Mandi recorded the highest pass accuracy (87.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, ’s Joseph Aidoo who has played 29 league matches for Celta Vigo this term was not involved in the encounter as he watched on from the bench.

The point earned leaves Real Betis 13th in the La Liga table with 38 points from 34 games, three points adrift of 17th-placed Celta Vigo.

Feddal has made 15 appearances for Real Betis in this campaign – starting 14 of those games, however, his aggressiveness has earned him eight yellow cards and two red cards in this campaign.

He moved to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on a four-year contract from in 2017 and his current deal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin will expire at the end of next season.

Next up for Real Betis is a home fixture against Osasuna on Wednesday and the African duo will be aiming to help Alexis Trujillo's side avoid defeat as they chase their first win since their 1-0 triumph against on June 25.