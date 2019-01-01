Morocco to host Argentina in a top friendly match

Morocco have already qualified for the 2019 (Afcon) and will host Argentina as part of preparations for the tourney in March

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (Frmf) have announced that the Atlas Lions will play two-time world champions Argentina in an international friendly on March 26.

The match will be staged at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat and comes three days after Morocco conclude their Afcon qualifiers away in Malawi.

The Atlas Lions have however, already secured a place at the Afcon finals to be hosted by Egypt in June. “The senior national team will play Argentina in a friendly on Tuesday 26 March 2019,” Frmf announced on their website.

“The friendly, which will be held at the Sports Complex Prince Moulay Abdallah, will take place in Rabat starting at 8pm as part of preparations for the African Nations Cup finals in Egypt.”

It would be the third time ever for Morocco to face the South Americans who beat them 3-1 at the 1994 Fifa World Cup, with Diego Maradona among the scorers.

Argentina also edged Morocco 1-0 in another international friendly staged in Casablanca in 2004.

If Argentina captain Lionel Messi makes the trip to Rabat, it would be the second time for him to play in Morocco inside seven months after he led Barcelona to a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup staged in Tanger last August.