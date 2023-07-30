What a win for Morocco! South Korea stunned by Lionesses of Atlas as Nouhaila Benzina makes history by becoming first player to wear hijab at Women's World Cup

- Nouhaila Benzina creates history
- First player to wear hijab in World Cup
- Morocco beat South Korea 1-0
WHAT HAPPENED? Benzina, 25, created history on Saturday as she became the first footballer to wear hijab (an Islamic headscarf) in a Women's World Cup match against South Korea. The Lionesses of Atlas beat South Korea 1-0 in their second group stage match thanks to Ibtissam Jraidi's strike in the sixth minute of the game.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the crucial three points Morocco kept their hopes alive of qualifying to the knockout stage while back-to-back defeats for South Korea meant that they crashed out of the tournament. They had earlier lost 0-2 against Colombia in their tournament opener.
WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? Morocco will be next seen in action in the World Cup against Colombia on August 3 in their third and final group game of the tournament.