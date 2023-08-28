'More than one' - Joan Laporta says Barcelona will make more signings before transfer window closes

Joan Laporta used his customary enthusiasm to rally supporters before Barcelona's match against Villarreal by promising more signings.

Laporta hints at two more signings

Club have struggled with FFP

Linked with Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Barca has struggled with Financial Fair Play concerns all summer, Laporta is confident they are now capable of acquiring more players before the market closes. Manchester City's Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid have been extensively linked with the Catalans over the past several weeks, with Ansu Fati and Marcos Alonso touted with a potential move away from Barca.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Felix, Laporta told Movistar: "You have to ask Deco. We have a salary margin for last-minute operations, more than one, and we are working on it".

When asked about Fati's continuance: "Ansu is extraordinary, we are all in love. It was Xavi's decision to bring him in and he is just another member of the squad, who we want to improve. We are very happy that he is still with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta's confidence and ability to rally fans have helped him through his tenure despite the club's ongoing financial difficulties. Cancelo is expected to join the club on a season-long loan, while Barca are reportedly willing to offer Fati as part of a deal to bring in Felix.

WHAT NEXT? The transfer window closes in less than four days, therefore, Laporta and Co. are facing a race against team to add to the squad.