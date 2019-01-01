Live Scores
African All Stars

More injury worry for Senegal as Khadim Ndiaye suffers double leg break

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The 34-year-old faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after damaging his tibia-fibula in the closing stages of Saturday's continental outing

Senegal first-choice goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye was stretchered off after suffering a double tibia-fibula fracture in Horoya's 5-0 defeat to Wydad Casablanca.

During the return leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final fixture on Saturday, Ndiaye collided with his teammate Boubacar Samassekou and suffered a horrific leg injury that required an ambulance for him to be rushed to the hospital.

His injury left the Guinean top-flight outfit with 10 men after using up their substitutes and left Zouheir El Moutaraji to wrap up the emphatic win for the hosts in the 85th minute.

Editors' Picks

The defeat ended Horoya’s campaign in the elite continental tournament with the shot-stopper set to have a long spell on the sidelines.

His injury comes as a worry for Aliou Cisse ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where the Teranga Lions have been drawn against Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania n Group C.

Ndiaye becomes the latest Senegalese player on the treatment table with Angers captain Cheikh Ndoye already ruled out of the 2018-19 campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The 34-year-old was a regular fixture for the west Africans at the 2018 Fifa World Cup, playing in all of their three games but he has not been called up to the national team since their disappointing exit from the group stage.

On Sunday, the goalkeeper took to social media to confirm the success of the leg surgery in Rabat which was sponsored by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

"Thank you for all your messages from the heart. It's destiny but there is more in life. I will come back stronger. Thank you Horoya, Wydad Casablanca and Frmf for the support," Ndiaye wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Close