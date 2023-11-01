More chaos in the Spain camp! Bizarre computer glitch prevents Irene Paredes from making her 100th international appearance

- Spain cruised to 7-1 win over Switzerland
- Paredes unable to feature due to glitch
- Forward Sarriegi also selected despite injury
WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old defender should have been on course to start in La Roja's 7-1 rout of Switzerland in the Women's Nations League in midweek, marking a milestone moment in her international career. However, Spain coach Montse Tome explained that this was through no fault of her own, and in fact admitted that a computer glitch was to blame for Paredes' exclusion.
WHAT THEY SAID: "There was some kind of computer problem, I was told about it at the hotel," Tome explained in a press conference. "I had to adapt to the situation and I went with the starting 11 that you saw."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports in Spain have expanded on the issue, noting that the glitch meant the Spanish football federation were unable to update the squad from the previous match - which saw Paredes sidelined through injury. Indeed, forward Amaiur Sarriegi was included in Tome's squad to face Switzerland despite being dropped through injury, again for the same reason.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? A brace from two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas helped La Roja to their comfortable victory, while holder of the 2023 award Aitana Bonmati also featured against the Swiss. Spain's next challenge comes against Italy on December 1.