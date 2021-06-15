Morata returns to Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid for 2021-22 season

The Spain international scored 20 goals for the Bianconeri in the last campaign, and will remain in Turin under the management of Max Allegri

Juventus have exercised their option to renew Alvaro Morata's loan from Atletico Madrid for a further season.

After Morata returned to the club last year the Bianconeri had an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months, buy the Spain international or terminate the agreement this summer.

Juventus have chosen to keep hold of the 28-year-old forward for another campaign, with the deal set to cost them a further €10 million (£8.5m/$12m).

Morata's return

The Spain international starred in Turin between 2014 and 2016, winning two Serie A titles in as many seasons while scoring in a losing effort in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona.

Morata joined Chelsea and then Atletico Madrid before he returned to Juve ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The striker scored 20 goals for Juventus last term, the most he's scored in a single season in a top-five European league in his career.

Overall, Morata has scored 47 goals and recorded 27 assists in 137 appearances for Juventus.

Why is Morata staying?

The striker had a strong desire to stay in Turin, especially after the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach.

Morata experienced plenty of success under Allegri during his first spell with Juve and will now have the chance to work under him again after he replaced Andrea Pirlo as manager.

Juventus attempted to secure a discount on the loan fee for Morata, but Atletico Madrid rejected that attempt and forced them to pay the full €10m fee.

