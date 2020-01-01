‘Morally correct for Man Utd to honour Henderson loan’ – Wilder expects keeper to stay at Sheffield United

The Blades boss is confident that a key man will be allowed to remain at Bramall Lane and play out the 2019-20 campaign to a finish

manager Chris Wilder is confident that Dean Henderson will see out the 2019-20 campaign at Bramall Lane, with it considered to be “morally correct” for to honour a season-long loan.

The terms of a deal agreed in the last summer transfer window are due to reach a conclusion on June 30.

At that point, Henderson would be expected to head back to his parent club at Old Trafford.

There is, however, every chance that fixture lists will not have been completed by then, with the Premier League yet to be given a green light to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Loan deals and expiring contracts are set to pose a considerable problem to many, but Wilder believes the Red Devils will allow a player who sits behind David de Gea in the pecking order in Manchester to play things to a finish with his loan employers.

The Blades boss told beIN Sports: "I personally think it will be morally correct to leave [Henderson] playing with Sheffield United for the last 10 games of the season.

"Because of the legalities and the situation regarding the expiry of the loan, they might take that decision [to recall him], but we are not a threat to Man Utd.

"They will be quite happy with the players that they have got that will see them through the season."

Wilder has Sheffield United sat seventh in the Premier League table during their first season back in the big time.

They are only five points adrift of the top four and potential qualification – with Manchester United just two points above the Blades.

Wilder does not expect the Red Devils to be looking over their shoulder or for European qualification battles to impact on any decision when it comes to Henderson’s future.

He added: "Have you just said something there about a Champions League place? We’ve only just got enough points to stay in the Premier League.

"Sheffield United competing with Man Utd for a Champions League place, are you sure? We’re not a threat to them.

"A Ford Fiesta isn’t going to get past a Ferrari."