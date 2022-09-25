Montenegro vs Finland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Montenegro welcome Finland to face them at Podgorica City Stadium in a Group B3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Montenegro vs Finland date & kick-off time

Game: Montenegro vs Finland Date: September 26, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Montenegro vs Finland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

Montenegro squad & team news

Unable to catch Bosnia-Herzegovina above them, but too far for relegation to be a threat, Montenegro have completed their mission to stay in the B tier of the Nations League.

Now, they'll simply look to wrap up their campaign on a winning note - though when their visitors have more to play for, they may not be in for a quiet night.

Position Players Goalkeepers Mijatović, Sarkic, Carević Defenders Tomašević, Simić, Marušić, Vešović, Radunović, Vujačić, Balić, Šipčić Midfielders M. Vukčević, N. Vukčević, Jovović, Janković, Šćekić, Hakšabanović, Raičković, Božović, Savićević, Eraković, Camaj Forwards Jovetić, Mugoša, Osmajić, Đurđević, Krstović

Finland squad and team news

While their hosts are safe, Finland cannot say the same, caught in limbo as they wait to see whether they will dodge the drop.

Safety remains in their own hands, and a win would steer them through to a comfortable finish - but with Romania just a point off them, will the pressure prove too much?