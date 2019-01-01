Montenegro handed stadium ban by UEFA after racist abuse of England players

UEFA has punished Balkan nation after finding some of their fans racially abused Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi in March

Montenegro will play their next home fixture behind closed doors following racist behaviour from sections of supporters during the qualifier with .

Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were subjected to racist chanting throughout the Three Lions' 5-1 Group A victory in Podgorica on March 25 while after the match, team-mate Raheem Sterling called for "radical changes" such as points deductions in order to tackle racism effectively.

Gareth Southgate confirmed after the match that England would report the incident to UEFA and a charge followed from European football's governing body.

Montenegro must now play their next competitive match, against Kosovo in June, without supporters present and a banner reading "#EqualGame" must also be displayed.

Other UEFA charges found against Montenegro were the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and the blocking of stairways, with a €20,000 fine the outcome.

In response, the Football Association stated: "The FA acknowledges UEFA's decision to sanction the Football Association of Montenegro. We hope that their next home match being played behind closed doors sends out a message that racism has no place in football or in wider society.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities in football to ensure that all players are able to enjoy the game in a discrimination-free environment."

Sterling was not the only player to hope that UEFA would act significantly toward Montenegro after the behaviour of some of their fans.

's Rose said he was tired of racial incidents and that ‘he couldn’t wait to see the back of the game’ as a result.

Rose compared the sanctions imposed for such incidents to those suffered by his club manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"You see my manager get banned for two games for just being confrontational against [referee] Mike Dean at —but a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's a bit of a farce,” Rose said.

The other recipient of racist remarks in the Montenegro game, ’s Hudson-Odoi, also spoke out after the game, in which the 18-year-old made his first start for his country.

“I don’t think racism should be anywhere, we are equal,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“We have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment, but when you’re hearing stuff like that from the fans, it’s not right, it’s unacceptable. Hopefully UEFA deal with it properly.”