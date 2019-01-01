Montenegro charged over racist abuse of England stars as UEFA open disciplinary proceedings

Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose were among those targeted from the terraces during a Euro 2020 qualification win for the Three Lions in Podgorica

UEFA has confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Montenegro in the wake of racist chanting which marred the nations’ 5-1 defeat to .

The Three Lions swept to a convincing Euro 2020 qualification victory in Podgorica on Monday.

A number of players were, however, subjected to taunts of a racist nature from the stands.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were among those targeted.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed after the contest that the Football Association would be raising the issue with UEFA.

European football’s governing body have moved swiftly to take action, with Montenegro charged with several breaches of regulations and expected standards of behaviour.

A statement from UEFA read: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the European Qualifiers group A match between Montenegro and England (1-5), played on 25 March in Montenegro.”

The charges against Montenegro have been confirmed as: setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and the blocking of stairways.

UEFA has announced that the case will be dealt with by its Control, Ethics and Discipliary committee on May 16.

After seeing his side add another three points to their European Championship qualification haul, Southgate told ITV Sport of goings on off the field: “I definitely heard abuse at Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game so there's no doubt in my mind that that happened.

“We'll make sure that's reported officially. It's not acceptable.”

Sterling, who made a point of celebrating in front of the supporters in question after netting England’s fifth goal on the night, added: “I didn't hear it personally but Danny made it clear that's what they were doing.

“I just wanted to show them that you're going to need more than that to upset us and stop us because we know what skin colour we are. It's not like you're telling us anything new.”

On the need for greater action to be taken against those found guilty of racist abuse, Sterling said: “It's 2019 now and I keep saying it's a shame to see this keep going on. We can only bring awareness to it and light to the situation.

“Now it's time for the people in charge to put a real stamp on it. You can fine someone, but what's that going to do?

“You have to make it harder. You need to punish either the whole fanbase so they can't come to games... you have to do something that's going to really make them think twice.

“If their team can't play with fans it's going to be difficult for them. You need to make them think twice.”

Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi echoed those calls, telling beIN Sports: “I don't think discrimination should be anywhere.

“We're equal, we have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment but when you're hearing stuff like that from the fans it's not right, it's unacceptable.

“Hopefully UEFA deal with it properly because when I went over there, me and Rosie heard it, they were saying 'ooh-ah', monkey stuff.

“We have to just keep our heads, keep a strong mentality. Hopefully Rosie is okay as well. We'll have a chat and discuss what happened but he's got a strong mentality, he's a strong guy. Hopefully UEFA deal with it.”