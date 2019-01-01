'Money is no issue' – Benfica president dreaming of Mourinho

After axing head coach Rui Vitoria last week, Luis Filipe Vieira is hoping to bring the former Man Utd boss back to Portugal

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira insisted "money is no issue" as the Portuguese giants try to lure Jose Mourinho to Estadio da Luz.

Mourinho is without a job after he was sacked by Premier League side Manchester United last month, ending his two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss – who has been linked with Real Madrid and Inter – made a name for himself at Benfica's rivals Porto, where he won the 2003-04 Champions League and two Primeira Liga titles before moving to Chelsea.

However, Mourinho's managerial career began at Benfica when he replaced Jupp Heynckes after the fourth week of the Primeira Liga before resigning just nine games later following a changed in the club's presidency.

Now, after axing head coach Rui Vitoria last week, Vieira is dreaming of bringing Mourinho to Benfica all these years later.

"For now, Bruno Lage is the coach of Benfica," Vieira told Portuguese broadcaster SIC. "There will be news next week."

When asked about Mourinho, Vieira said: "I am his friend. Who would not like to have Mourinho? [But] I have not talked to him.

"If he says yes tomorrow, he'll be here at the drop of a hat. Money is no issue for Benfica.

Benfica are third in Portugal's top flight, seven points adrift of leaders Porto after 16 rounds.

The club are also set to begin play in the Europa League knockout stages as the Portuguese side is set to take on Galatasaray after finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Ajax in Champions League play.