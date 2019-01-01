Monaco sign £12.5m Onyekuru from Everton on five-year deal

After loan spells at Anderlecht and Galatasaray, the Nigerian has left the Toffees on a permanent deal to join the Ligue 1 side

have signed Henry Onyekuru from on a five-year deal for a reported £12.5 million ($15.1m) fee.

The Nigerian winger, still just 22 years of age, joined the Toffees ahead of the 2017-18 season for a fee around £7.5m after a 2016-17 season that saw him score 22 goals for Eupen in the Belgian top-flight.

However, Onyekuru never played in a competitive fixture for the Premier League side, as he was immediately loaned out to and scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Belgian side before a knee injury cut his campaign short.

He was loaned out again for the 2018-19 season, scoring 14 league goals to help secure a Turkish domestic double.

Writing on Twitter, Onyekuru thanked for his opportunity as well as hailed his experience with Galatasaray last season.

Onyekuru wrote: "I want to thank Everton for the opportunity and making it possible for me to experience the best year of my career at Galatasaray.

"My time in was nothing short of amazing. The supporters, the club and my team-mates made me feel at home from day one."

He steps into a Monaco side which has endured a trying time over the past season after having won in 2016-17, and then finished runners-up to in 2017-18.

AS Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Everton. Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a 5-year deal . pic.twitter.com/5r6drWUoDQ — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 12, 2019

Last season saw head coach Leonardo Jardim sacked for Thierry Henry after a dreadful start to the campaign left them in the relegation zone.

However, Henry failed to reverse their fortunes and after crashing out of the and remaining under threat of the drop, the former great was replaced, with Jardim returning to the role.

Jardim did just enough to keep Monaco up, with the club surviving thanks to a 17th place finish by just two points over .

Article continues below

Their start to the 2019-20 campaign did not offer much evidence a corner had been turned, as the club suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to in the opening round.

Onyekuru could make his debut for the club when they travel to Metz on Saturday, as they look to secure only their second win in their last 10 Ligue 1 contests.