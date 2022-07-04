Monaco recruitment chief Mitchell eyes Premier League return amid Chelsea and Manchester United links

Having previously worked with Tottenham and RB Leipzig, the former Wigan and MK Dons player is a man in demand

Manchester United and Chelsea are among those to have expressed interest in recruitment chief Paul Mitchell, and he has left the door open for a return to the Premier League.

Mitchell, who previously spent time with Tottenham and Southampton, is tied to Ligue 1 giants Monaco until the summer of 2024, with his ability to identify and deliver transfers being put to good use.

A retracing of steps to his homeland could happen soon though, with a man who represented Wigan and MK Dons in his playing days admitting he would like to work in the English top-flight again.

Will Mitchell fill another Premier League role?

The 40-year-old told The Athletic: “If there is speculation with the size of organisations that you mention, it can only be seen as a positive for myself and for Monaco.

“It shows we are doing a good job and disturbing the market in a good way.

“You can never say never. I am from England and one day - I am still relatively a young man - I will go back to the Premier League and to friends and family back there as well.

“I am still enjoying my work, and while agreements are still in place with the majority shareholder here and the processes of working are still in place, I suspect I am still going to be here.

“I see it as a great reflection not only of me but the people working here that brands like that are mentioned in the same sentence as myself.”

(C)Getty Images

Why do Man Utd and Chelsea want Mitchell?

Mitchell was said to have registered on Chelsea’s radar once the big-money takeover from the Todd Boehly-led consortium was completed at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United have struggled to find value in the transfer market of late.

They have been impressed by the work that a talented recruiter has overseen in England, Germany and France.

Mitchell has transformed the profile of Monaco’s squad, making it much younger, while he also helped to oversee considerable progress at Cercle Brugge during a productive stint in Belgium. He was involved in one of several rebuilds at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

When it comes to efforts in England, Mitchell assisted Spurs in deals for Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Son Heung-min.

