Monaco complete €40m move for Sevilla striker Ben Yedder

have completed the signing of striker Wissam Ben Yedder after paying the international's €40 million (£37.1m/$44.7m) release clause.

Ben Yedder has signed a five-year contract with the outfit having spent three seasons in .

"I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco," Ben Yedder told his new club's official website. "I felt a strong desire on the part of the club to have me come.

"I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common goals. I come with the intention to prove, as always, my qualities and with the desire to reach a new level.

"I want to thank the club for the trust it gives me. It's a beautiful day and the beginning of a new story that I cannot wait to start."

More to follow...