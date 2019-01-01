Monaco complete €40m move for Sevilla striker Ben Yedder
Monaco have completed the signing of Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder after paying the France international's €40 million (£37.1m/$44.7m) release clause.
Ben Yedder has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit having spent three seasons in La Liga.
"I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco," Ben Yedder told his new club's official website. "I felt a strong desire on the part of the club to have me come.
"I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common goals. I come with the intention to prove, as always, my qualities and with the desire to reach a new level.
"I want to thank the club for the trust it gives me. It's a beautiful day and the beginning of a new story that I cannot wait to start."
