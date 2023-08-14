'We share similar qualities, but they were better' - Moises Caicedo names two Chelsea heroes he hopes to emulate after completing £115m transfer

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian sensation, Moises Caicedo, named two Chelsea players as his inspiration after completing his switch from Brighton.

Caicedo completes £115m Chelsea transfer

Names Kante and Makele as heroes

Aims to emulate qualities of admired players

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his £115 million transfer to Chelsea, Moises Caicedo expressed his admiration for Chelsea legends who possess similar qualities to him. He named two heroes, Claude Makele and N'Golo Kante, from the club's history that he aspires to emulate as he embarks on his journey with the Blues.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Makelele and Kante were an inspiration to me. They were so humble on the pitch. I think I can say we share similar qualities, but they were better. But now I am going to give everything for this club because they did so much for me," said Caicedo in his first official interview since the transfer.

"When I was a kid, I supported Chelsea and used to watch the games. Now it is amazing to be here. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to start with the guys, to give my best, and to write my own story," he added.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Brighton midfielder was part of a long-drawn transfer saga where he was linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The former Independiente del Valle midfielder had agreed personal terms with Chelsea back in May and sealed the transfer after the London Blues met Brighton's valuation of him.

Caicedo has been a Chelsea fan since his childhood and even got himself a Kante shirt for his 18th birthday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Sky

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The London-based club will be up against West Ham United in a derby clash on the 20th of August.